Wheels4Hope: Vehicle donation needed

Fact: Having reliable transportation is essential.

Getting to work, the grocery store and doctor appointments can be difficult if you don’t have your own vehicle. Wheels4Hope is a car donation program serving families in the Triad for over eight years. Their mission: to provide affordable and reliable vehicles to individuals who are on the road to self-sufficiency–but need a car to take them there.

Alert: Donations are down, but the demand for a used car is on the rise.

Wheels4Hope is asking the public to donate their unwanted used cars to be recycled to help families hit hard by the pandemic.

All car donations are accepted and tax-deductible. Wheels4Hope will even remove the car for you.

Call Wheels4Hope at 336-355-9130. www.Wheels4Hope.org