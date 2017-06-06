Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Wheels4Hope of the Triad (SUN@5)

Wheels4Hope of the Triad (SUN@5)

Verne HillJun 06, 2017Comments Off on Wheels4Hope of the Triad (SUN@5)

Like

June 11, 2017 – This week on Sunday @ 5

Wheels 4 Hope (of the Triad)  WBFJ Ministry of the Month (June)

Home

(336) 355-9130  Location: 4006 Burlington Road  Greensboro, NC 27405

Guest: Peter Tyler – the Hub manager  for ‘Wheels 4 Hope’ of the Triad

Wheels4Hope is a non-profit, faith-based car donation program that turns donated cars into local ‘blessings’ for qualified families or individuals.

Mission:  To provide affordable, reliable transportation to economically vulnerable families and individuals who are referred to us by one of our partner agencies.

Our main areas of need include…

Partner garages:  Right now, Wheels4Hope has a lot of cars, but they just need to be assessed, fixed up and then we can place them with program participants.

Public car sales:  All the money from the vehicles that have been sold goes back into fixing the cars.  As you can imagine-the price tag can be extensive.

Donations (both monetary and vehicles)

Volunteers:  We love all volunteers, but especially those who can turn a wrench.

This would help with getting more program cars to our families.

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

TECH Talk: iPhones to block texts while driving?

Verne HillJun 06, 2017

‘Safe Sitter’ courses (BestHealth)

Verne HillJun 06, 2017

Southwest Airlines annual 3-day low fare deals

Verne HillJun 06, 2017

Community Events

Jun
5
Mon
8:00 am Basic Chaplin Training School @ New Day the Church (High Point)
Basic Chaplin Training School @ New Day the Church (High Point)
Jun 5 @ 8:00 am – Jun 9 @ 5:00 pm
A certificate of completion will be issued at the completion of the 40-hour class. Attendees will then have the opportunity to apply for Ordination as a Chaplain, but this class is a requirement for Ordination. Cost: $250 (per[...]
Jun
10
Sat
8:00 am Flea Market @ Union Cross Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Flea Market @ Union Cross Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 10 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Proceeds: Backpack Food Program 336.769.2411
8:00 am Free Bible Seminar @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Free Bible Seminar @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Jun 10 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Topics include: “Knowing God Intimately, In His Fullness, During Crisis & Temptation & more.” It’s Free  /  336.759.0591 http://www.vintagebiblecollege.org
9:00 am Blood Drive @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Blood Drive @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 10 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Sponsored by the American Red Cross of NWNC 800.733.2767
9:00 am Craft Fest @ Bethania Vistior Center (Bethania)
Craft Fest @ Bethania Vistior Center (Bethania)
Jun 10 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Vendors, Arts, Crafts, Concessions & more! 336.924.1661 Sponsored by Mizpah Moravian Church  

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes