Wheels4Hope of the Triad (SUN@5)

June 11, 2017 – This week on Sunday @ 5

Wheels 4 Hope (of the Triad) WBFJ Ministry of the Month (June)

(336) 355-9130 Location: 4006 Burlington Road Greensboro, NC 27405

Guest: Peter Tyler – the Hub manager for ‘Wheels 4 Hope’ of the Triad

Wheels4Hope is a non-profit, faith-based car donation program that turns donated cars into local ‘blessings’ for qualified families or individuals.

Mission: To provide affordable, reliable transportation to economically vulnerable families and individuals who are referred to us by one of our partner agencies.

Our main areas of need include…

Partner garages: Right now, Wheels4Hope has a lot of cars, but they just need to be assessed, fixed up and then we can place them with program participants.

Public car sales: All the money from the vehicles that have been sold goes back into fixing the cars. As you can imagine-the price tag can be extensive.

Donations (both monetary and vehicles)

Volunteers: We love all volunteers, but especially those who can turn a wrench.

This would help with getting more program cars to our families.