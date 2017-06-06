Wheels4Hope of the Triad (SUN@5)

June 11, 2017 – This week on Sunday @ 5
Wheels 4 Hope (of the Triad) WBFJ Ministry of the Month (June)
(336) 355-9130 Location: 4006 Burlington Road Greensboro, NC 27405
Guest: Peter Tyler – the Hub manager for ‘Wheels 4 Hope’ of the Triad
Wheels4Hope is a non-profit, faith-based car donation program that turns donated cars into local ‘blessings’ for qualified families or individuals.
Mission: To provide affordable, reliable transportation to economically vulnerable families and individuals who are referred to us by one of our partner agencies.
Our main areas of need include…
Partner garages: Right now, Wheels4Hope has a lot of cars, but they just need to be assessed, fixed up and then we can place them with program participants.
Public car sales: All the money from the vehicles that have been sold goes back into fixing the cars. As you can imagine-the price tag can be extensive.
Donations (both monetary and vehicles)
Volunteers: We love all volunteers, but especially those who can turn a wrench.
This would help with getting more program cars to our families.
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
