Wheels4Hope of the Triad

Verne Hill Jun 12, 2017

Wheels 4 Hope (of the Triad)  WBFJ Ministry of the Month (June)

(336) 355-9130  Location: 4006 Burlington Road  Greensboro, NC 27405

Guest: Peter Tyler – the Hub manager  for ‘Wheels 4 Hope’ of the Triad

Wheels4Hope is a non-profit, faith-based car donation program that turns donated cars into local ‘blessings’ for qualified families or individuals.

Mission:  To provide affordable, reliable transportation to economically vulnerable families and individuals who are referred to us by one of our partner agencies.

Our main areas of need include…

Partner garages:  Right now, Wheels4Hope has a lot of cars, but they just need to be assessed, fixed up and then we can place them with program participants.

Public car sales:  All the money from the vehicles that have been sold goes back into fixing the cars.  As you can imagine-the price tag can be extensive.

Donations (both monetary and vehicles)

Volunteers:  We love all volunteers, but especially those who can turn a wrench.

This would help with getting more program cars to our families.

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
