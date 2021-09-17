Wheels4Hope needs YOUR unwanted vehicle

Wheels4Hope is a non-profit, faith-based car donation program that turns donated cars into local blessings. Our mission is to provide affordable, reliable transportation to economically vulnerable families and individuals who are referred to us by one of our partner agencies.

www.wheels4hope.org/

(919) 832-1941

Adriane Singleton shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the urgent need for unwanted used vehicles for those in need in the Triad.

