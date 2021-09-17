Wheels4Hope is a non-profit, faith-based car donation program that turns donated cars into local blessings. Our mission is to provide affordable, reliable transportation to economically vulnerable families and individuals who are referred to us by one of our partner agencies.
www.wheels4hope.org/
(919) 832-1941
Adriane Singleton shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the urgent need for unwanted used vehicles for those in need in the Triad.
Listen now…
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- S@5: Open Door Ministries of High Point - September 17, 2021
- Wheels4Hope needs YOUR unwanted vehicle - September 17, 2021
- Friday News, September 17, 2021 - September 17, 2021