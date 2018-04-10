*“Wheel of Fortune” is the longest-running syndicated game show in U.S. history. And the “Wheel of Fortune” Wheel-mobile will be in Raleigh this weekend.
Crabtree Valley Mall (4325 Glenwood Ave.) on Saturday, and at Durham’s Streets at Southpoint (6910 Fayetteville Road) Sunday. Auditions at both sites are from 1-5 p.m. The Crabtree auditions will take place inside the mall in the Promotional Court (lower level across from Sears — same place Santa sets up each December). At Southpoint, auditions take place in the outdoor plaza near AMC Theatres.
http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/wheel-of-fortune-bringing-wheelmobile-to-raleigh-this-weekend/article_496893a4-9f0a-5065-8faa-4299e393d7e1.html
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Happy Campers: Summer Camp Week on WBFJ (April 9-15, 2018) - April 10, 2018
- Election 2018: Mid-term primaries, Tuesday, May 8. - April 10, 2018
- “Wheel of Fortune” Wheel-mobile will be in Raleigh this weekend - April 10, 2018