“Wheel of Fortune” Wheel-mobile will be in Raleigh this weekend

Verne Hill Apr 10, 2018

*“Wheel of Fortune” is the longest-running syndicated game show in U.S. history. And the “Wheel of Fortune” Wheel-mobile will be in Raleigh this weekend.

Crabtree Valley Mall (4325 Glenwood Ave.) on Saturday, and at Durham’s Streets at Southpoint (6910 Fayetteville Road) Sunday. Auditions at both sites are from 1-5 p.m. The Crabtree auditions will take place inside the mall in the Promotional Court (lower level across from Sears — same place Santa sets up each December). At Southpoint, auditions take place in the outdoor plaza near AMC Theatres.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/wheel-of-fortune-bringing-wheelmobile-to-raleigh-this-weekend/article_496893a4-9f0a-5065-8faa-4299e393d7e1.html

