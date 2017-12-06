Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog What’s at Stake in that Colorado Baker case?

What’s at Stake in that Colorado Baker case?

Verne HillDec 06, 2017Comments Off on What’s at Stake in that Colorado Baker case?

Like

‘Government Is Forcing Me to Violate My Relationship with God’

Since baker Jack Phillips followed his religious beliefs and refused to make a cake celebrating a gay marriage, he’s lost 40% of his business and had to lay off half his staff. “There have been many tears and many difficult days for us. I’ve had to stop creating the wedding art that I love. I’ve faced death threats and harassment,” the Longwood, Colorado baker said

Phillips, though, feels he did nothing wrong and has fought all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court because he doesn’t believe the government should have the right to order Americans to support something in direct contradiction of their conscience.

Family Research Council’s Tony Perkins said freedom is on the line if a Christian baker like Phillips can be forced to express a message his conscience opposes.

“This case is not about same-sex marriage. It’s about dealing with the ramifications of the court’s decision a couple of years ago that put at risk the ability to truly have First Amendment freedoms,” Perkins told CBN News.

The court usually takes months before it issues a ruling, especially with crucial cases like this one.

https://goo.gl/1bsDk6

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostDuke Energy: Computer data breach at walk-in sites
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerDec 06, 2017

WS Fairgrounds Farmers Market presents “Handcrafted Holiday Showcase” Dec 9

Verne HillDec 06, 2017

Tips: Driving in Winter Weather

Verne HillDec 06, 2017

Community Events

Nov
1
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! https://crisiscontrol.org/ 336.201.5290 Cards are also available at select area retail locations Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry    
all-day Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County! A donation of $20 per card, will provide one night’s shelter and two meals! 336.724.4086 http://www.samaritanforsyth.org    
Nov
17
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 17 2017 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2018 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
24
Fri
all-day Fraser Fir Christmas Tree Sale!! @ Crossnore School & Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Fraser Fir Christmas Tree Sale!! @ Crossnore School & Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Nov 24 – Dec 24 all-day
Crossnore School & Children’s Home (WS) are selling Fraser Fir Christmas trees this holiday season! The tree lot is open 7 days a week from 9am – 7pm. 336.721.7624 The Farm Store is open Weds-Fri[...]
Dec
6
Wed
6:45 pm DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 6 @ 6:45 pm – 8:45 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group. Registration: $15.00 (per person) /  (336) 788-7600
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes