What’s at Stake in that Colorado Baker case?

‘Government Is Forcing Me to Violate My Relationship with God’

Since baker Jack Phillips followed his religious beliefs and refused to make a cake celebrating a gay marriage, he’s lost 40% of his business and had to lay off half his staff. “There have been many tears and many difficult days for us. I’ve had to stop creating the wedding art that I love. I’ve faced death threats and harassment,” the Longwood, Colorado baker said

Phillips, though, feels he did nothing wrong and has fought all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court because he doesn’t believe the government should have the right to order Americans to support something in direct contradiction of their conscience.

Family Research Council’s Tony Perkins said freedom is on the line if a Christian baker like Phillips can be forced to express a message his conscience opposes.

“This case is not about same-sex marriage. It’s about dealing with the ramifications of the court’s decision a couple of years ago that put at risk the ability to truly have First Amendment freedoms,” Perkins told CBN News.

The court usually takes months before it issues a ruling, especially with crucial cases like this one.

