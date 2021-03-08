What to do if cornered by a coyote?

A cluster of coyote attacks over the weekend forced Greensboro Police and Guilford County Animal Control to close down trails near Lake Brandt Marina.
At least 6 coyote attacks occurred and 4 people were actually bitten.
If a coyote approaches you in a threatening manner, don’t Run! You should yell, wave your arms, or throw something at the coyote, according to urbancoyoteresearch.com.
Safety + Health Magazine offers the acronym S-M-A-R-T to remember survival techniques.
https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/very-sharp-teeth-and-jaws-coyote-attacks-in-greensboro-shut-down-trails-at-lake-brandt-marina
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Severe Weather Preparedness Week - March 9, 2021
- Covid-19: New CDC guidelines once you’re fully vaccinated - March 9, 2021
- Post Pandemic Design: The End of Open Floor Plans? - March 9, 2021