What to do if cornered by a coyote?

A cluster of coyote attacks over the weekend forced Greensboro Police and Guilford County Animal Control to close down trails near Lake Brandt Marina.

At least 6 coyote attacks occurred and 4 people were actually bitten.

If a coyote approaches you in a threatening manner, don’t Run! You should yell, wave your arms, or throw something at the coyote, according to urbancoyoteresearch.com.

Safety + Health Magazine offers the acronym S-M-A-R-T to remember survival techniques.

