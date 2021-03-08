Search
What to do if cornered by a coyote?

Verne HillMar 08, 2021Comments Off on What to do if cornered by a coyote?

 A cluster of coyote attacks over the weekend forced Greensboro Police and Guilford County Animal Control to close down trails near Lake Brandt Marina. 

At least 6 coyote attacks occurred and 4 people were actually bitten.

If a coyote approaches you in a threatening manner, don’t Run!  You should yell, wave your arms, or throw something at the coyote, according to urbancoyoteresearch.com.

Safety + Health Magazine offers the acronym S-M-A-R-T to remember survival techniques.

 

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/very-sharp-teeth-and-jaws-coyote-attacks-in-greensboro-shut-down-trails-at-lake-brandt-marina

Verne Hill

