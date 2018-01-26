What Does Your Handwriting Say About You?

Write On: How you craft letters and words can indicate more than 5,000 different personality traits, according to the science of graphology, also known as handwriting analysis.
To get started, write down the following popular tongue-twister… “She sells seashells by the seashore” in cursive.
Why cursive? Graphologists say it gives them a better read on a person. Find out what your handwriting says about YOU here… https://goo.gl/6E9NFH
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
