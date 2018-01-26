What Does Your Handwriting Say About You?

Write On: How you craft letters and words can indicate more than 5,000 different personality traits, according to the science of graphology, also known as handwriting analysis.

To get started, write down the following popular tongue-twister… “She sells seashells by the seashore” in cursive.

Why cursive? Graphologists say it gives them a better read on a person. Find out what your handwriting says about YOU here… https://goo.gl/6E9NFH