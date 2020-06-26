The COVID-19 economic fallout has led to a tsunami of unemployment filings and the system is overwhelmed.
Wake Forest University School of Law – Pro Bono ‘Unemployment’ Project
Helping North Carolinians affected by the COVID- pandemic.
Wake Forest Law is offering a short-term limited legal services project to assist individuals with questions regarding state and federal unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is no charge for the service. www.wfu.law/ask
This project is part of the School’s Pro Bono Program, which provides assistance to attorneys who provide high-quality legal services at no fee or substantially reduced fee to individuals in need and to create a lifelong commitment to pro bono work among Wake Forest Law students. http://news.law.wfu.edu/2020/06/wake-forest-law-offers-pro-bono-assistance-with-unemployment-insurance/
Marie-Amélie George, Assistant Professor of Law at Wake Forest University – School of Law, shares with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about the WFU Law / Pro Bono ‘Unemployment’ Project.
Listen now…
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- WFU Law: Pro Bono ‘Unemployment’ Project (Audio) - June 26, 2020
- Peaceful Rally for First Responders - June 26, 2020
- S@5: June 28, 2020 - June 26, 2020