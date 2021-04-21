WFU, Duke to require Covid Vaccines this Fall

Wake Forest University joining Duke University to MANDATE COVID-19 vaccines for students before fall semester classes start in August. (Wake Forest “intends to require” that all new and returning students get their COVID-19 vaccination by July 1.) *The UNC System (of in-state colleges and universities) ‘strongly recommends” that new and returning students get a COVID-19 vaccine but will NOT make the shots mandatory.
*North Carolina law requires nearly all college students get seven ‘vaccines’ before they can attend class. (Covid-19 vaccine NOT one of the 7).
*NOTE: State law also provides for medical and religious exemptions.
https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/unc-system-wont-require-covid-19-vaccines-for-students-but-wake-forest-will/article_c1f166ac-25b2-5318-80d0-87b12a8ed4fb.html#tracking-source=home-top-story-1
