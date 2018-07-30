WFU: “Clear bag policy” coming to ALL events this Fall

Wake Forest University will institute a “clear bag policy” for ALL events starting in September. The policy will be in place for all ‘athletic contests and concerts as well as special events’ at BB&T Field and the LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem.

*Fans will be permitted to enter with a clear bag that does not exceed 12” in height by 6” in depth by 12” in width. A simple one gallon clear plastic bag, such as a Ziploc bag or similar, is acceptable. Fans will be allowed to carry in a small clutch bag, approximately the size of a hand or 4.5” by 6.5”, with or without a handle or strap. An exception will be made for medical needs.

BTW: Each Wake Forest football and basketball season ticket holder will receive a complimentary clear bag with their season ticket.

https://www.wralsportsfan.com/wake-forest-to-introduce-clear-bag-policy-at-football-basketball-games/17726807/

The first “clear bag policy” event will be Wake Forest’s home opening game against Towson on September 8. http://www.wakeforestsports.com/gameday/gameday-policies.html