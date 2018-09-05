Wake Forest University is introducing a clear-bag policy for the first time this Saturday during Wakes home opener at BB&T Football Field.
*Fans will be permitted to enter with a clear bag the size of a ‘one-gallon clear plastic bag’, such as a Ziploc bag. *Ladies will be allowed to carry in a small clutch bag, roughly the size of a hand or 4½ inches by 6½ inches, with or without a handle or strap.
*Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.
https://www.journalnow.com/sports/wfu/football/wake-forest-implementing-clear-bag-policy/article_b9a0acad-fb06-549b-b2ea-3519d7162011.html
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- WFU: Clear-bag policy begins Saturday at BB&T Field - September 5, 2018
- CDC: ‘Do not eat’ Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal - September 5, 2018
- ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ event needs volunteers - September 5, 2018