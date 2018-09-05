WFU: Clear-bag policy begins Saturday at BB&T Field

Wake Forest University is introducing a clear-bag policy for the first time this Saturday during Wakes home opener at BB&T Football Field.

*Fans will be permitted to enter with a clear bag the size of a ‘one-gallon clear plastic bag’, such as a Ziploc bag. *Ladies will be allowed to carry in a small clutch bag, roughly the size of a hand or 4½ inches by 6½ inches, with or without a handle or strap.

*Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/wfu/football/wake-forest-implementing-clear-bag-policy/article_b9a0acad-fb06-549b-b2ea-3519d7162011.html