WFBH Mobile Health Clinic to serve Forsyth County

Verne HillAug 23, 2019Comments Off on WFBH Mobile Health Clinic to serve Forsyth County

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 25, 2019)

Rachel Zimmer is the Clinic Director of Wake Forest Baptist Health’s ‘Community Health Alliance’.   The WFBH Mobile Health Clinic is a program to help meet the medical needs of people in Forsyth County and beyond.

*Monday (Aug 26) Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 10am

Location: Salvation Army Center of Hope on N Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem at 10am

The mobile clinic is a customized recreational vehicle that is wheelchair accessible and features two private exam rooms and a counseling room. Uninsured adults and children can receive a wide range of services, including preventative care, care for minor illnesses, care coordination, behavioral health, and management of chronic health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and asthma.

The Mobile Health Clinic provides medical, nursing, nutrition, mental health, and health education services to both adults and children in underserved communities.

The mobile clinic team is comprised of a nurse practitioner, a behavioral health specialist, and a certified nursing assistant. Health education, nutrition coaching, no-cost lab services, and referrals to specialists will be provided, if needed.

www.wakehealth.edu/Locations/Clini…e-Health-Clinic

 

Listen now:

https://soundcloud.com/wbfj/mobile-health-clinic-with-rachel-zimmer

 

 

 

