WFBH: Healthy Adults wanted for a COVID-19 vaccine study

Wake Forest Baptist Health , in partnership with Javara (jah -VARR- ah) , is recruiting healthy adults (18 and older) for a Phase 3 clinical research study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

Sponsored by Moderna.

Wake Forest Baptist Health is one of 89 research sites across the country participating in the COVE Study.

Interested? Call 336-713-7888 or email covid19vaccinestudy@wakehealth.edu