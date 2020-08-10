WFBH: Healthy Adults wanted for a COVID-19 vaccine study

Wake Forest Baptist Health , in partnership with Javara (jah -VARR- ah), is recruiting healthy adults (18 and older) for a Phase 3 clinical research study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a vaccine candidate against COVID-19.
Sponsored by Moderna.
Wake Forest Baptist Health is one of 89 research sites across the country participating in the COVE Study.
Interested? Call 336-713-7888 or email covid19vaccinestudy@wakehealth.edu
