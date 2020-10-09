WFBH: Cold and Flu Season, while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic

Verne and Wally talk with Dr Christopher Ohl, Infectious Disease Expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health
Topic: Keeping you and your family safe during Cold and Flu Season, while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic
FAQ: https://www.wakehealth.edu/Search?q=cold+flu+covid+19
Takeaways: Get your flu shot early. (recommended for 6 months and older)
What are the symptoms of a cold, the flu and Covid-19?
Treatment options discussed.
Stopping the Spread of any virus is universal. Remember the 3-W’s:
Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.
Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)
Wear a face covering / face mask
