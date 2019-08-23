West Forsyth’s Jared Wilson wasn’t going to play football until THIS person made him?

“Listen to your mamma”

West Forsyth’s Jared Wilson wasn’t going to play football until his mom made him.

At the time, Jared was an incoming freshman at West Forsyth High School. Wilson’s mother, Allie, had a desire for her roughly 6-foot, 270-pound son to play football.

Wilson, now a rising junior offensive tackle, has received nine (that’s 9) scholarship offers from Division I programs in the SEC, ACC and Conference USA after just a year on the Titans’ varsity team.

Check out the rest of the story from the WS Journal

