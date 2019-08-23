Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog West Forsyth’s Jared Wilson wasn’t going to play football until THIS person made him?

West Forsyth’s Jared Wilson wasn’t going to play football until THIS person made him?

Verne HillAug 23, 2019Comments Off on West Forsyth’s Jared Wilson wasn’t going to play football until THIS person made him?

Like

 “Listen to your mamma” 

West Forsyth’s Jared Wilson wasn’t going to play football until his mom made him.

At the time, Jared was an incoming freshman at West Forsyth High School. Wilson’s mother, Allie, had a desire for her roughly 6-foot, 270-pound son to play football.

Wilson, now a rising junior offensive tackle, has received nine (that’s 9) scholarship offers from Division I programs in the SEC, ACC and  Conference USA after just a year on the Titans’ varsity team.

Check out the rest of the story from the WS Journal

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/west-forsyth-s-jared-wilson-wasn-t-going-to-play/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post"How To Prepare For Kindergarten, From 7 Parents Who've Been There”
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Reminder: School bus passing laws

Verne HillAug 23, 2019

Hillsong worship vocalist still healing after brain aneurysm

Verne HillAug 23, 2019

101 back-to-school tips for kids and parents

Verne HillAug 23, 2019

Community Events

Jun
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 1 – Aug 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jun
17
Mon
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Jun 17 – Aug 24 all-day
Weekly Summer Day Camp (9-5) and is for 5-12 years old 336.766.4226
Jun
24
Mon
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Jun 24 – Aug 31 all-day
Weekly Summer Day Camp (9-5) and is for 5-12 years old 336.766.4226
Jun
30
Sun
all-day Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Jun 30 – Aug 25 all-day
Boys Camp June 16-19 (For 3-5 graders) Father / Son Retreat July 19-21 Mother / Daughter Retreat Aug 5-7 Mother / Son Retreat Aug 7-9 Father / Daughter Retreat Aug 9-11 http://www.campcaraway.org
Jul
1
Mon
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jul 1 – Aug 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers in all areas, front desk receptionist, food pantry, pharmacy, and especially interviewers. Two shifts to volunteer: 9am – 12noon & 1pm – 4pm, both are Monday –[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes