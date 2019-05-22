Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog “Welcome Back Allie”

“Welcome Back Allie”

Verne HillMay 22, 2019Comments Off on “Welcome Back Allie”

Like

Good News: Allie Zuppo got a surprise on her way home Monday afternoon. Family, friends, and classmates lined the street near her home holding signs reading “Welcome Back Allie” and “Allie Strong.” Allie even got a fire truck and police escort.

Meredith Zuppo, Allie’s mother says she deserves this type of welcome home celebration after being in the hospital for 214 days after she was diagnosed with Leukemia back in 2018. “She is absolutely a miracle,” said mom.

For the past seven months, she’s been receiving treatment at two medical facilities most of the time under sedation. Allie missed Christmas, and then she missed her class trip to Washington, D.C. Then she missed the fifth-grade formal, so the Zuppo’s have had a lot of ups and downs all while Allie battled cancer. Praise: Allie’s Leukemia is in remission.

Allie’s goal: To be healthy enough to attend her fifth-grade graduation in June.  Please continue to pray for Allie and her family!

https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/alliezuppo

https://myfox8.com/2019/05/21/friends-and-family-throw-surprise-welcome-home-celebration-for-local-girl-who-beat-cancer/

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostMajor military discount to Williamsburg / Sea World
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Major military discount to Williamsburg / Sea World

Verne HillMay 22, 2019

New Coke returns thanks to Netflix show

Verne HillMay 22, 2019

Chick-Fil-A employees did THIS to help customer?

Verne HillMay 22, 2019

Community Events

May
22
Wed
all-day Re-Union Camp Meeting @ John Wesley Camp (High Point)
Re-Union Camp Meeting @ John Wesley Camp (High Point)
May 22 all-day
Re-Union Camp Meeting is an effort to renew the bond between believers of all denominations that we may all be brought to unity in Jesus! Guest Speakers: Garrett Howell, founder of Awaken Ministries and Spiritual[...]
May
23
Thu
all-day Re-Union Camp Meeting @ John Wesley Camp (High Point)
Re-Union Camp Meeting @ John Wesley Camp (High Point)
May 23 all-day
Re-Union Camp Meeting is an effort to renew the bond between believers of all denominations that we may all be brought to unity in Jesus! Guest Speakers: Garrett Howell, founder of Awaken Ministries and Spiritual[...]
May
24
Fri
all-day Re-Union Camp Meeting @ John Wesley Camp (High Point)
Re-Union Camp Meeting @ John Wesley Camp (High Point)
May 24 all-day
Re-Union Camp Meeting is an effort to renew the bond between believers of all denominations that we may all be brought to unity in Jesus! Guest Speakers: Garrett Howell, founder of Awaken Ministries and Spiritual[...]
6:00 pm Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
May 24 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
7:30 pm Lee Greenwood @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (Winston-Salem)
Lee Greenwood @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (Winston-Salem)
May 24 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Nationally-known artist Lee Greenwood will present a patriotic concert! Tickets start at $20.00 (per person)  /  Parking: $7.00 (800) 745-3000  /  http://www.ticketmaster.com Tickets available at all TicketMaster locations and select Walmart stores    
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes