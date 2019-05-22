Good News: Allie Zuppo got a surprise on her way home Monday afternoon. Family, friends, and classmates lined the street near her home holding signs reading “Welcome Back Allie” and “Allie Strong.” Allie even got a fire truck and police escort.

Meredith Zuppo, Allie’s mother says she deserves this type of welcome home celebration after being in the hospital for 214 days after she was diagnosed with Leukemia back in 2018. “She is absolutely a miracle,” said mom.

For the past seven months, she’s been receiving treatment at two medical facilities most of the time under sedation. Allie missed Christmas, and then she missed her class trip to Washington, D.C. Then she missed the fifth-grade formal, so the Zuppo’s have had a lot of ups and downs all while Allie battled cancer. Praise: Allie’s Leukemia is in remission.

Allie’s goal: To be healthy enough to attend her fifth-grade graduation in June. Please continue to pray for Allie and her family!

https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/alliezuppo

https://myfox8.com/2019/05/21/friends-and-family-throw-surprise-welcome-home-celebration-for-local-girl-who-beat-cancer/