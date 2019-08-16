Myth: Exercise is enough. Exercise is a relatively small part in weight loss. “In reality, it’s more like 80% nutrition and 20% exercise,” emphasizes Susan Fink, a personal trainer in Los Angeles.
Check out more ‘myths’ that could be sabotaging your ability to shed unwanted weight here…
https://www.usatoday.com/picture-gallery/life/food-dining/2019/08/15/28-weight-loss-myths-that-pack-on-pounds/39962357/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Update: Business 40 Improvement Project through downtown Winston-Salem - August 16, 2019
- Seed 2 Seed - August 16, 2019
- Back-to-School tips from Dr. Lia Simpson Erickson, MD - August 16, 2019