Weekend traffic Alert: Forsyth County

Roadwork to bring lane closures in several areas of Forsyth County

Also, its graduation weekend for students in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County high schools, and that will bring a lot of people to the vicinity of Joel Coliseum and the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Plus, the Twin City Ribfest, taking place today through Sunday at the WS Fairgrounds.

Details:

http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/weekend-traffic-may-be-a-bear-roadwork-to-bring-lane/article_9049f0d9-77a7-5eb4-b368-2052be3aba60.html