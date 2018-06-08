Weekend traffic Alert around Winston-Salem

Roadwork to bring lane closures in several areas of Forsyth County

*Late Friday night til mid-afternoon on Sunday

For overhead bridge work and other operations, crews will be temporarily closing Business 40 through downtown Winston-Salem in both directions between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway. https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/IncidentDetail.aspx?id=535104

Also, its graduation weekend for students in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County high schools, and that will bring a lot of people to the vicinity of Joel Coliseum.

Plus, the Twin City Ribfest going on through Sunday at the WS Fairgrounds.