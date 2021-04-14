“A Week Away” – Christian Camp Movie

If you love High School Musical, you will appreciate “A Week Away”!

In this uplifting musical, a troubled teen takes a leap of faith by attending summer camp — and unexpectedly finds love, friends, redemption and a place to belong.

Kevin Quinn and Bailee Madison star in this upbeat musical featuring songs Michael W Smith, Amy Grant, Stephen Curtis Chapman and for KING & COUNTRY.

Now streaming on Netfix.

Verne and his family give “A Week Away”…

(5) “Camp sing-a-longs” for family friendliness and good clean camp fun.

Focus on the Family: https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/week-away-2021/

Video Trailer: https://www.netflix.com/title/81183451