“A Week Away” – Christian Camp Movie

If you love High School Musical, you will appreciate “A Week Away”!
In this uplifting musical, a troubled teen takes a leap of faith by attending summer camp — and unexpectedly finds love, friends, redemption and a place to belong.
Kevin Quinn and Bailee Madison star in this upbeat musical featuring songs Michael W Smith, Amy Grant, Stephen Curtis Chapman and for KING & COUNTRY.
Now streaming on Netfix.
Verne and his family give “A Week Away”…
(5) “Camp sing-a-longs” for family friendliness and good clean camp fun.
Focus on the Family: https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/week-away-2021/
Video Trailer: https://www.netflix.com/title/81183451
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
