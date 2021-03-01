Wee Care! Cereal Drive through March 31, 2021

It’s National Nutrition Month.
Crisis Control Ministry has kicked-off its 21st annual “Wee Care! Cereal Drive” (March 1-31, 2021) helping those in need in Forsyth County.
Participating Elementary schools and Daycare centers throughout Forsyth County have collection bins for donated cereal available through the month of March. Elementary schools, preschools and daycare centers are collecting cereal to be distributed in Crisis Control Ministry’s food pantries in Winston-Salem and Kernersville.
Additional local businesses and organizations are welcome and encouraged to participate in the ‘cereal drive’. INFO: Contact Maggie Sandy at 336.842.0430.
For additional information, visit www.crisiscontrol.org
