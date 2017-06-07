Wednesday Word

Search
Wally Decker Jun 07, 2017

We had such a busy weekend which began with hiking a mountain and taking in all God’s beautiful creation to the enjoyment of playing in His beautiful waterfalls on Friday to enjoying time with friends in our church family on Saturday, ending the day with a family graduation party! The big event for us ended the weekend with a celebration of Anna’s 2nd birthday!  God has not only and continues to bless us with His beautiful creations on this earth but the people He has created and put into our lives. What a beautiful world we live in when we look at all the good God has made for us to enjoy!

 

In the beauty of a snowflake

 

Falling softly on the land

 

Is the mystery and the miracle

 

Of God’s great, creative hand.

 

What better answers are there

 

To prove His holy being

 

Than the wonders all around us

 

That are ours just for the seeing?

 

Helen Steiner Rice

 CINDY

  • NDYCIN
