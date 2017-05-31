Wednesday Word

If you visit the Billy Graham library in Charlotte, NC, stop by the gravesite of Billy’s wife, Ruth Bell Graham. You’ll be struck what she requested be written on her tombstone, “End of construction — Thank you for your patience.” Interesting choice for an epithet, however, she’s right, we are all “under construction” while on earth. It is an ongoing work of God’s grace in our lives. Character, integrity, righteousness and goodness are slowly being constructed in us and it requires patience. Be patient with yourself. Learning to trust the process and allow life to shape you into a better person. Whether victory or defeat, joy or sadness, right treatment or wrong, they are all making me a better person, if I allow it. Be patient with others. Sometimes this is a struggle for me. Learning to be patient with the process in others means forgiving even if they don’t ask and extending grace because I need it too. Although the process of construction is complete and perfect in Ruth Bell Graham’s life, construction is still happening in each of us…

KURT