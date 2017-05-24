Hello, WBFJ friends! It’s great to share this Wednesday Word with you… The other day, my daughter Lexa was reading a book and came across the word “thrive”. She asked me to define what it meant, so I gave her a quick response in my own words. However, as I thought more about my answer, I became curious and looked-up a more formal definition. In a nutshell, the word “thrive” means to grow stronger, develop well, prosper, flourish and blossom. In that moment, I felt God wanted me to reflect on the definition in relation to my faith. Too often, the tone of my prayers lean more toward “surviving” than actually thriving. I frequently ask God to “get me through” something, rather than ask him to help me flourish in the process. I often ask God to guide me toward a goal, but seldom ask Him to help me blossom where I am planted. My prayer today is that we all grow stronger, flourish and blossom in our faith. As Casting Crowns sing so beautifully… “It’s time for us to more than just survive. We were made to THRIVE…”

LANA