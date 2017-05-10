Search
Tami RumfeltMay 10, 2017Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Mother’s day is this Sunday, and once again, kids and husbands are scrambling to figure out just the right gift to show Mom how much she is appreciated.  And, there’s a lot on the line.  Get this one wrong, and things could get really ugly, really quick.

 

I’ve seen lots of articles and blog posts about what moms do and do not want for Mother’s day.  You should know, every one of these authors is wrong.  Why? Because the well-intentioned people who wrote these bits of advice don’t know your Mom.  And, when it comes down to getting Mom the perfect Mother’s day gift, the first thing you have to do is KNOW her.

 

Moms regularly put their wants and needs on the back burner in order to ensure their family’s wants and needs are met. That’s, like, the number one requirement of motherhood…putting one’s self last. It can be easy in this dynamic to forget that Mom is a unique individual with her own likes, dislikes and desires.  Mother’s day is the perfect time to show her that you recognize and appreciate who she is as a person.  

 

Before you head to the store to buy a sappy card and a dozen roses or some chocolate, or a gift card to a spa, or a bottle of perfume, decide if these things actually reflect what she likes! Think about her love language, her hobbies, her passions, the kinds of people she spends time with.  Think about the last time she mentioned wishing she had something she saw at the store or on a commercial. Finally, once you have considered these things, is it time to head out to get her a gift or do something for her that shows you love, appreciate AND know her deeply.
Happy Mother’s Day!

Tami Rumfelt

