Wednesday Word

So – 2 weeks ago I stepped into the wonderful world of grand parenting. Solomon Ellis Decker entered this world on April 18th as a living testimony of God’s miraculous healing and redeeming power.

Yes, the little taste of being a grandparent has proven to be most wonderful. I am looking forward to a lifetime of loving. We were less than a day into this new chapter, when I privately whispered to my wife that I may have already discovered the toughest part of grand parenting – you have to share. As a parent, when it’s all said and done, your kid is still your kid. As a grandparent, you end up with relatively equal access with other grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts and uncles. It’s interesting – it kind of takes you back to some of simplest lessons we learned as toddlers.

Sharing can be most beneficial. In it, we find how the strengths of others benefit the whole. It allows you to maximize your own assets while downplaying weakness in a tighter span of time. At this point, we discover that it really does “take a village” and that trusted to God’s care and timing, everyone has a similar goal and works to familiar end. This is most encouraging.

This week is Sharathon at WBFJ. It’s that time where we each lean on others to allow God to accomplish His work in us. We each have strengths and weaknesses, abilities and capabilities. Together, the job can get done. Over the course of 23 years, God has used many; God has used few. Regardless, He has provided. Thank you for listening. Thank you for praying. Thank you for giving. Thank you for being part of the family.