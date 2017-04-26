Search
Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerApr 26, 2017

II Corinthians 3:18…

“But we all, with open face beholding as in a glass the glory of the Lord, are changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord.”

The Seasonal variances have been a “Roller Coaster Ride” so far this year.  It’s seems like Winter was Overcome by Summer, and then “backed up” to Spring, only to be squashed by the freezing foot of Winter again, and… well… you get the point.

It’s kind of like Life itself, don’t you think? … One day we’re up, and the next day we’re down.  It’s also like our Spiritual Life… Some days we’re Hot, and other days we’re, well, Not so hot.

Thankfully, we serve a GOD, WHO is steadier than the deepest rooted oak tree on Earth.  HE NEVER CHANGES!  HE isn’t swayed by the “Seasonal Changes” in Us.  But, WE… If we allow HIM to… can be changed into the image of all that Love is truly about… HIS Dear Son… JESUS!

 

Ready… Set… CHANGE!

