Wednesday Word

I know many of you watched the NCAA tournament, whether your team won or lost, you have to admit, it was a great tournament.

I kept seeing the word GOAT being used. I finally had to ask my daughter, Addy, “what in the world that meant?” I thought who in the world would want to be called GOAT? Well, little did I know that GOAT was actually a positive thing. Really? I know by now you all are laughing at me, but maybe, there is someone else that did not know what GOAT meant? Ok, I get it now, an acronym, GOAT, Greatest Of All Time. Made sense, but GOAT?

The other unsettling thing for me, once I found out what it meant, was that I really have a hard time saying a man, a mere mortal man is the greatest of all time. Is it just me or am I the only one that believes that there is only one Man that gets the honor of Greatest Of All Time? Jesus, the One who became our scapegoat.

Websters dictionary defines scapegoat as:

1 a goat upon whose head are symbolically placed the sins of the people after which he is sent into the wilderness in the biblical ceremony for Yom Kippur (Lev. 16)

2a : one that bears the blame for others, b : one that is the object of irrational hostility

Sounds like Jesus to me!!! He was offered up as the final atoning for our sins. He took upon Him, a sinless man, God incarnate, my sins, your sins.

Jesus was the final sin offering, the scapegoat bearing the sins for all mankind.

“But Christ came as High Priest . . . . Not with the blood of goats and calves, but with His own blood He entered the Most Holy Place once for all, having obtained eternal redemption.. . . And according to the law almost all things are purified with blood, and without shedding of blood there is no remission. . . . so Christ was offered once to bear the sins of many. To those who eagerly wait for Him He will appear a second time, apart from sin, for salvation. . . . For it is not possible that the blood of bulls and goats could take away sins. . . . By that will we have been sanctified through

the offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all . . . . this Man, after He had offered one sacrifice for sins forever, sat down at the right hand of God. . . . For by one offering He has perfected forever those who are being sanctified. . . . says the LORD: I will put My laws into their hearts, and in their minds I will write them,” then He adds, “Their sins and their lawless deeds I will remember no more.” Hebrews 9:11–10:17 (NKJV) www.BibleHistory.net

From now on when I see GOAT, I will always think of my Jesus, my scapegoat, the one who gave His ALL for me and you!!!!!!!!!

One more thing, Sharathon 2017 is coming, May 2-5, ! We ask you to join with us in praying, giving and trusting our Jesus to provide all we need!!!

If you have time to volunteer a few hours, please let me know, bonnie@wbfj.fm.

We love and appreciate that you are part of our WBFJ Family!!!!!!!!

Love and Blessings,

Bonnie