Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Wednesday Word
Wed Word Board Pic

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerApr 12, 2017Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

Love is patient, love is kind. Love never fails…

1 Corinthians 13:4 & 8

36 years ago today Tony and I shared our vows in front of God and many family members and friends.  Within the past few days I have been struggling with the flu, but Tony has certainly stood strong with the vows we took “through sickness and in health”.  He has been there for me and gone out of his way to make sure I have had everything needed even after working an all night 12 hour shift.  These past 36 years have had its’ ups and downs, but always seem to have made us stronger in our marriage.  Love is the bond that holds us together.  As the scripture says, love never fails… the love from within that overcomes troubled waters.  Through this love, we are blessed richly!  We have two children, married with wonderful spouses and now two beautiful and sweet granddaughters.  Life just seems to get better by the day.  God has always been in our family and now to see Him work in our grandchildren is truly a blessing.  Nothing is sweeter than hearing our granddaughters sing children church songs or saying the pledge of allegiance.  It simply melts your heart…

  • CINDY
Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Previous PostTriad Job Fairs...
Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

breakfast-2130001_960_720

Wednesday News, APRIL 12, 2017

Verne HillApr 12, 2017

job-650x425+s_650_060715034409

Triad Job Fairs…

Verne HillApr 12, 2017

cross-66700_960_720

Passion: Holy Week Timeline

Verne HillApr 11, 2017

Community Events

Apr
12
Wed
all-day Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Apr 12 all-day
Lewisville Baptist Church is forming a Regional Singles Ministry. If you are single and would like to be a part of the developmental team, please contact Mike at…336.354.7396mike@mikejbaron.com 
7:00 pm African Children’s Choir @ Gospel Baptist Church (Greensboro)
African Children’s Choir @ Gospel Baptist Church (Greensboro)
Apr 12 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
The African Children’s Choir is a large choir made up of children ages 7 to 12 from several African nations such as Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana. Free  /  Love Offering 336.644.1932
Apr
13
Thu
all-day Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Christian Singles Ministry @ Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
Apr 13 all-day
Lewisville Baptist Church is forming a Regional Singles Ministry. If you are single and would like to be a part of the developmental team, please contact Mike at…336.354.7396mike@mikejbaron.com 
5:45 pm “Spring Forward” Singing Session @ Grace Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
“Spring Forward” Singing Session @ Grace Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 13 @ 5:45 pm – 6:30 pm
“Spring Forward” is for children (grades 2-4) and is a five-week session on Tuesday from 5:45-6:30pm. The program includes: Introductory WSYC experience, Learn solfege, Group singing & Choral training opportunity! Registration: $50.00 (per person) 336.703.0001 [...]
7:00 pm “The Living Last Supper” @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
“The Living Last Supper” @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 13 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
“The Living Last Supper” is a musical drama. It’s Free  /  336.725.8767

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes