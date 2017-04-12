Wednesday Word

Love is patient, love is kind. Love never fails…

1 Corinthians 13:4 & 8

36 years ago today Tony and I shared our vows in front of God and many family members and friends. Within the past few days I have been struggling with the flu, but Tony has certainly stood strong with the vows we took “through sickness and in health”. He has been there for me and gone out of his way to make sure I have had everything needed even after working an all night 12 hour shift. These past 36 years have had its’ ups and downs, but always seem to have made us stronger in our marriage. Love is the bond that holds us together. As the scripture says, love never fails… the love from within that overcomes troubled waters. Through this love, we are blessed richly! We have two children, married with wonderful spouses and now two beautiful and sweet granddaughters. Life just seems to get better by the day. God has always been in our family and now to see Him work in our grandchildren is truly a blessing. Nothing is sweeter than hearing our granddaughters sing children church songs or saying the pledge of allegiance. It simply melts your heart…