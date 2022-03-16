Wednesday Word

Search
Wally Decker

A few weeks ago, in this space, Kurt Myers asked you to identify who would be on your Mount Rushmore – those people who have made a significant difference in shaping your life.

 

Today, I want to ask you – what is in your ark?  Not the big one with all of the animals, but the smaller one where God met His people.  The contents of the ark of the covenant included:  the stone tablets of the Ten Commandments, a golden jar of manna and Aaron’s rod that budded.  These were symbolic reminders of God’s provision, power and presence.

 

So, how about it?  What if you were constructing your own ark of the covenant today – what would you include?   What are those simple reminders in your life that God met you, that God provided, that God was God and took charge of the situation?   A wedding ring, a pair of baby shoes, a family Bible, a hospital bracelet, a set of keys, an empty envelope or even a can of corn.  Whatever it looks like for you, let’s take a minute to remember the Lord, to thank God, to praise Him.  This is not a magical collection of holy things but a reminder that the Father can make the simplest thing holy, use it for our good and His glory.  It’s our altar of appreciation for Who He is.  And it could provide encouragement to continue…today or tomorrow.

 

I would have lost heart, unless I had believed That I would see the goodness of the LORD In the land of the living.   Psalm 27:13

 

  • Wally

 

