Wednesday Word

March 8, 2022

“Jesus Wants to Heal Your Heart”                      March 8, 2022

 

The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not be in want. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, he restores my soul.

Psalm 23:1-3

He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds. Psalm 147:3

Heal me, O Lord, and I will be healed; save me and I will be saved, for you are the one I praise.  Jeremiah 17:14

But for you who revere my name, the sun of righteousness will rise with healing in its wings.  Malachi 4:2

He welcomed them and spoke to them about the kingdom of God, and healed those who needed healing.  Luke 9:11

 

For some reason this has been lost in the recent offerings of the church.  Perhaps it has been our pride, which has kept us from admitting that we are broken.  Lord knows I’ve done that for years-probably am still doing it now.  Perhaps it is our fear of getting our hopes up; it seems too good to be true.  Perhaps it’s been the church’s almost total focus on sin and the cross.  But the scripture is abundant and clear: Christ came not only to pardon us, but to heal us.  He wants the glory restored.  So, be still for just a moment and let this sink in:  Jesus can, and wants, to heal your heart.  What does that rouse for you?

(Excerpted from “Waking the Dead” by John Eldredge)

But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his wounds we are healed.   Isaiah 53.5

 

Grace and Peace,

Dennis

