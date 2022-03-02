Wednesday Word

Search
Verne Hill Mar 02, 2022

In like a lion, out like a lamb

 

The month of March is often described as ‘in like a lion, out like a lamb”.

When it comes to the weather, March is usually more ‘unstable’ at its beginning than at the end.  As March rolls in, we ease into the season of Lent, a 40-day period of time (not counting Sundays) leading up to Easter. A time of personal introspection, fasting and reflection.  Leading up to the celebration of our risen Savior. (1 John 5:11)

The first day of Lent is Wednesday also known as ‘Ash Wednesday’, a day of repentance. A day when many Christians place a ‘cross of ashes’ on their foreheads as a public reminder, a confession, of our sinful state and rededication to God.  The Bible doesn’t mention Ash Wednesday per say, but there is a ‘tradition’ of donning ashes as a sign of penitence that predates the birth of Jesus. In the Old Testament, Job repents “in dust and ashes.” And other associations of ashes and repentance in the books of Esther, Samuel, Isaiah and Jeremiah.

 

As Jesus was tempted by satan in the wilderness for 40 days (Matthew 4, Luke 4), we are also tempted by the deceiver. Jesus never sinned, yet we fall short daily.  But do not despair. Blessed is the one who arose from the grave to conquer sin and death. (2 Timothy 1:10)  During this journey called Lent, whatever you decide to give up, may it naturally draw you closer to Jesus. By His sacrifice, by His wounds, we are healed. (1 Peter 2:24)

 

Our lives, like the month of March, may seem ‘out of balance’.  Chaos reigns for a time.  Through repentance, may our walk, our relationship, with Christ come with a spiritual ‘realignment’. More of Him and less of me.

 

Isn’t it interesting that the Jesus we serve is called both ‘lion and lamb’.   (John 1:29, Revelation 5:5)

 

“He endured death as a lamb; he devoured it as a lion.”

-St Augustine, Sermon 375A

 

‘Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth

into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.’  1 Peter 1:3

-Verne

Things to Consider ‘Giving up’ during Lent:  https://parade.com/1165347/kelseypelzer/things-to-give-up-for-lent/

 

Verne Hill

