Wednesday Word

Mt. Rushmore

After hearing the recent retirement announcement of Tom Brady and everyone proclaiming him as the “greatest of all time,” it made think about this in a spiritual way and my own faith journey. Okay, so say Jesus is above the whole Mt. Rushmore thing, have you ever thought or wondered about who would be on your Mt. Rushmore?

In other words, who would you say are the four people that have shaped or influenced your life the most to make you the person you are today? Think about it, it could be a family member, friend, pastor or maybe even someone you’ve never met. Also, have you wondered if you would be on anyone’s Mt. Rushmore? Or maybe you are in the process of being carved into someone’s Mt. Rushmore as you read this or vice-versa?

It is indeed a thought-provoking topic. Either way, let His light constantly shine through you and let the discussion begin…

Kurt

Matthew 5:14-16 (NLT)

“You are the light of the world—like a city on a hilltop that cannot be hidden. No one lights a lamp and then puts it under a basket. Instead, a lamp is placed on a stand, where it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your good deeds shine out for all to see, so that everyone will praise your heavenly Father.”