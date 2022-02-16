Search
Wally DeckerFeb 16, 2022Comments Off on Wednesday Word

If you have traveled the mountain roads of North Carolina or Virginia, you have no doubt seen what appears to be a rare necessity, but in times of extreme difficulty is no doubt a lifesaver.  We call these “Runaway Truck Ramps”.  You know, those harsh inclines to the side of the road often on a steep down slope and usually looking like a deep sand pit.  While no one can pinpoint the actual beginning of such, it appears that they came into prominence during the 1960’s.  It estimated that they are used more than 2000 times each year nationwide.   Surely that represents thousands of lives saved by a predetermined cautionary measure.

 

Did you realize that God does the same for us?  He has established “runaway ramps” on those slippery slopes where we so often lose control.  I Corinthians 10:13 tells us … And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it.

 

Too often, we know the “way out”, we just don’t choose it.  We think we can maneuver the terrain and somehow right the reckless abandon under our own power.   I wonder how many accidents occur in these situations from overconfidence and the desire to avoid seeming embarrassment.  In those moments where poor decision making prevails, we end up in a wrecked heap, picking up the pieces of what was instead of finding help through the provided means of escape.

 

When the road of life seems out of control, may our prayer be that we find and that we choose the runaway ramp of escape that has been divinely provided – at just the right time, at just the right place.  In doing so, we will prevent making a great mess that could have been avoided.  Thank you Lord!

 

Wally Decker

