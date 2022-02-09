Wednesday Word

Search
A couple of weeks ago I attended church with friends.  Before the message, we were asked to turn to page 477, Make Me A Blessing!  It’s been a long time since I heard this beautiful hymn.  It came back to me as if I had been singing it all my life.  I smiled from ear to ear, as I quietly sang Make Me a Blessing.  How rich this hymn is!  Let me share it with you:

Out in the high-ways and by-ways of life,

Many are weary and sad;

Carry the sunshine where darkness is rife,

Making the sorrowing glad.

CHORUS:

Make me a blessing, Make me a blessing —

Out of my life May Jesus shine;

Make me a blessing, O Savior, I pray,

Make me a blessing to someone today.

Tell the sweet story of Christ and His love,

Tell of His power to forgive;

Others will trust Him if only you prove

True, every moment you live.

CHORUS:

Give as ’twas given to you in your need,

Love as the Master loved you;

Be to the helpless a helper indeed,

Unto your mission be true.

I thanked the Lord that day for this song of consecration, the sweet reminder that we as the children of God should have this song as our anthem for life.  Lord, use me to be a blessing in everyone’s life that I meet, being no respecter of persons.

We here at WBFJ want to be a blessing to all who listen, all that we meet along life’s journey.  We also want to thank each of you for being a blessing to our lives, as well!!!!!  You are not just a blessing to us but to our community!    Thank you for helping to make a difference in the lives of our senior citizens thtough Sweetheart Surprise!!!!  The Meals on Wheels recipients of the valentines that you all made will be blessed!!!  One of our Meals on Wheels partners in Yadkinville told me that on their yearly survey, the valentines are always a favorite!!!!  It also takes volunteers to get the boxes out there in the community, such a blessing to us!!!  Thank you!!!!

One more blessing that I am celebrating this week is my precious baby girl’s 21st birthday!!  As a mama, I desire to be a blessing in her life and I thank God for loaning her to her dad and me as she surely is a blessing to our lives!!  Thank you all for also blessing us as you have encouraged us along this journey!!!!!  Happy 21st Birthday, Addy Leigh!!

Help us to be a blessing to you!!  Are you celebrating a birthday, let us celebrate with you by entering into our www.wbfj.fm/wbfj-birthday-bundle/.  Are you celebrating an anniversary, let us celebrate by entering our Love Handles contest, www.wbfj.fm/wbfj-love-handles-2/.  Would you like us to pray for you, please let us know by emailing us at live@wbfj.fm.  Do you want to get the word out about a church event, www.wbfj.fm/calendar/action~agenda/request_format~html/.  Thank you for allowing your WBFJ Family to be a blessing to you and your family!!!!

For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them. Ephesians 2:10

Therefore be imitators of God, as beloved children.  Ephesians 5:1

  BONNIE

 

WBFJ Your Family Station

