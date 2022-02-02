Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerFeb 02, 2022Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

Recently I had the opportunity to come face to face with someone I needed to forgive but have had a hard time with doing so.

When my dad passed away two and half years ago, I was an emotional wreck, constantly on the verge of breaking down in public, which is a completely understandable reaction. A few days after losing him I went to the gym, where I encountered a local well-known minister who had cooled toward me in recent years for reasons unknown to me. But on this day he asked a general “How are you?” without knowing what had just occurred. As I was prone to do, I broke down sobbing right in the lobby of the gym and told him that I had just lost my dad. I can’t sugarcoat this next part in any way. He simply looked at me and left me standing there in my grief. No words of encouragement, no prayer, no arm around my shoulder. And every time I’ve encountered him since then I’ve had my guard up, and only offered a cursory greeting in passing. Honestly, it’s been all I could do just to bring myself to speak to him since that day.

This recent encounter didn’t have the markings of a special occasion. He didn’t go out of his way to say anything to me other than hello, but something stirred in me to forgive and let go of the resentment bubbling under the surface. I realized that there may be some internal reason for his hostility that he’s unable to express to me which would shed light on why he reacts to me in the manner he does. But it doesn’t matter. That’s his burden to bear until he decides to relieve himself of it. On my side, I was able to forgive him on this day, regardless of any circumstances.

We hear so many stories of people walking away from Christianity because of church hurt, but my relationship with Jesus has always led me to understand myself keenly. Because I know that even as a follower of his I’m still susceptible to being human, I’ve never considered walking away from Christ or his church because of the behavior of others. We’re all in the process of being conformed to his image. None of us are completely there yet.

Forgive.

DAVE BUMGARNER (WBFJ’s CROSSROAD RADIO)

Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Ways to help…

Verne HillFeb 02, 2022

Wednesday News, February 02, 2022

Verne HillFeb 02, 2022

UPDATES: Crews remain on the scene of that massive Fertilizer Plant fire in Winston-Salem

Verne HillFeb 01, 2022

Community Events

Jan
1
Sat
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Crossnore Children’s Home Job Op... @ Crossnore Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Crossnore Children’s Home Job Op... @ Crossnore Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Crossnore Children’s Home of Winston-Salem currently has job openings for the following positions… Child & Family Therapist Child & Family Bilingual Therapist Cottage Residence Parent Maintenance Technician Residential Advisor Visual Production Coordinator Crossnore Children’s Home[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes