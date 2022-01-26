Wednesday Word

It was a bright summer Monday here at “Hills-ville, North”. I opened up the door to let Baby Grace out to * and enjoy the sunshine and she immediately made a run for the road. I was upset for several reasons but mostly because she did not respond when I called her back. I ran up to her and lightly tapped her bottom and verbally read her the riot act.

“Don’t you know you could get run over! Why don’t you listen to your Papa? Bad girl!” She gave me her best Chihuahua sad eyes look and just stood there confused. I felt a little bad for over-reacting, but “hey, I love my fur baby and want to protect her, right?”

A few days later, Judy and I came in from shopping and noticed Baby didn’t acknowledge our arrival until we got in her face. I thought she must be sick but everything was normal. This happened a couple more times until I finally got it. Baby is deaf. Baby is not being disobedient. Baby cannot hear!

I immediately thought back when I tapped her bottom, scolded her, and all the rest. I felt lower than Bildad (shortest man in the Bible. Remember? He was a shuhite!)

Speaking of “small people”, there was another fellow in the Bible named Balaam who was a bit like me. Remember the story in Number’s 22. He struck his animal 3 times when she abruptly stopped in her tracks. It turned out his animal saw the angel of the Lord and responded correctly. There’s a lot more to that story but that’s for another day. Point is, Balaam learned his lesson and I learned mine. Animals involved in the process.

*Papa John

P.S. Baby has such sharp other senses I don’t think being deaf has slowed her down much. I have learned not to be so quick in judging her behavior– or anyone else’s.