Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

John HillJan 26, 2022Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

It was a bright summer Monday here at “Hills-ville, North”. I opened up the door to let Baby Grace out to * and enjoy the sunshine and she immediately made a run for the road. I was upset for several reasons but mostly because she did not respond when I called her back. I ran up to her and lightly tapped her bottom and verbally read her the riot act.

 

“Don’t you know you could get run over! Why don’t you listen to your Papa? Bad girl!” She gave me her best Chihuahua sad eyes look and just stood there confused. I felt a little bad for over-reacting, but “hey, I love my fur baby and want to protect her, right?”

 

A few days later, Judy and I came in from shopping and noticed Baby didn’t acknowledge our arrival until we got in her face. I thought she must be sick but everything was normal. This happened a couple more times until I finally got it. Baby is deaf. Baby is not being disobedient. Baby cannot hear!

 

I immediately thought back when I tapped her bottom, scolded her, and all the rest. I felt lower than Bildad (shortest man in the Bible. Remember? He was a shuhite!)

 

Speaking of “small people”, there was another fellow in the Bible named Balaam who was a bit like me. Remember the story in Number’s 22. He struck his animal 3 times when she abruptly stopped in her tracks. It turned out his animal saw the angel of the Lord and responded correctly. There’s a lot more to that story but that’s for another day. Point is, Balaam learned his lesson and I learned mine. Animals involved in the process.

 

*Papa John 

 

P.S.  Baby has such sharp  other senses I don’t think being deaf has slowed her down much. I have learned not to be so quick in judging her behavior– or anyone else’s.

 

John Hill

John Hill

Evening Host; Technical Director at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth.

My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine.

MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P
john@wbfj.fm
John Hill

Latest posts by John Hill (see all)

John Hill

Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth. My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine. MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P john@wbfj.fm

Related articles

S@5: Wycliffe Associates reaching the deaf community thru ‘Symbolic Universal Notation’

Verne HillJan 26, 2022

Prayers for Julie Luck…

Verne HillJan 26, 2022

Pregnancy Care Centers -Supporting Life in our Communities 

Verne HillJan 26, 2022

Community Events

Jan
1
Sat
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Crossnore Children’s Home Job Op... @ Crossnore Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Crossnore Children’s Home Job Op... @ Crossnore Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Crossnore Children’s Home of Winston-Salem currently has job openings for the following positions… Child & Family Therapist Child & Family Bilingual Therapist Cottage Residence Parent Maintenance Technician Residential Advisor Visual Production Coordinator Crossnore Children’s Home[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes