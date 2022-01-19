Search
Wednesday Word

Verne Hill Jan 19, 2022

Currency in the Kingdom

 

Is there a magic formula to success in the music business?  Most musicians that make a name for themselves, yes, have paid their so-called ‘dues’. And being an overnight success usually takes years of hard work and dedication. With no guarantees.

 

Phil Wickham chuckles, “Just give the Lord 20 to 25 years of service and you too can have a hit record and travel the world for Jesus.”

In our recent phone interview, the 37-year-old singer/songwriter shares about growing up in church, with musical parents, all serving the Lord.

“God doesn’t look at what is seen. He looks at what is unseen.  God looks at the heart! You know like storing up treasures in heaven. (Serving the Lord) is NOT about earning yourself an Instagram following.  Not about selling thousands of tickets nightly in cities across the nation!”

 

So what advice would you give to local worship leaders that serve in their churches weekly?

“Humility, generosity, secret giving. Honestly, I can see were you might be envious of other (worship leaders) with a bigger platform. But as we read the scriptures. Maybe we should be envious of the guys that are faithful – day in and day out. Not getting the applause from men, but God seeing their heart – with faithfulness to Him.  That’s that stuff that lasts forever!”

 

Phil gives the example of ‘Brandon”, the worship leader at his church.

“(Brandon) doesn’t have a hit record.  He doesn’t have songs that people sing in other churches.  But, Brandon faithfully serves!  And he continues to pastor us into a new place as a church.”

Speaking to the perils of the pandemic, Phil agrees that “the last two years have been absolutely frustrating, sometimes depressing for a lot of church workers.  Those ‘pastoring’ people through all of the weirdness, the divisiveness, and the frustration.  Not to mention job loss, death and sickness.   But to those that serve the Lord, know that God sees your heart.

Life is a vapor.  So, thank you for your faithfulness!”

 

“Cause we were the beggars
Now we’re royalty
We were the prisoners
Now we’re running free
We are forgiven, accepted
Redeemed by His grace
Let the house of the Lord sing praise

There’s joy in the house of the Lord..”

 

From Phil Wickham’s latest single “House of the Lord”

 

Phil Wickham is coming to the Triad.

Join Phil Wickham along with Josh Baldwin this Saturday evening (January 22) at Westover Church in Greensboro.  Ticket info at www.wbfj.fm

 

  • VERNE
Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
