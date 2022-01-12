Search
Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerJan 12, 2022

Since the new year has begun, I have been thinking about all the blessings that God has so graciously blessed me with.  We should never take anything for granted because whatever the blessing, it had to come from somewhere and that somewhere or someone could only be God sent.  I am not sure that I could name all my blessings because there are so, so many.  We are blessed with something everyday!  Just getting out of bed is a blessing along with everything I have, including my family.  Even the very small things that are taken for granted, are a blessing.  The old hymn “Count Your Blessings” was written by Johnson Oatman and truly reminds us to stop and give thanks for all God has done in our lives.

 

“Count your many blessings, name them one by one,
And it will surprise you what the Lord hath done”.

 

Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever…Psalm 106:1

