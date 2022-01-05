Wednesday Word

Good morning everyone and Happy New Year to each and every one

of you! On New Year’s Eve, while researching for your “Afternoon

Pick Me Up,” I came across these “7-Ups” to Encourage Yourself in the

Lord (Btw, the “Afternoon PMU” airs each weekday between 3:45 and

4pm). I mentioned them again on Monday and have since gotten a few

requests to send them to you, so I thought it would be a good idea to

share them here. I pray that these “7-Ups” will help, and perhaps even

convict you in this new year.

1) Wake Up – Begin the day with the Lord. “This is the day the

LORD has made; We will rejoice and be glad in it.” (Psalm

118:24)

2) Dress Up – The best way to dress up is to put on a smile. A smile

is an inexpensive way to improve your looks. It says something

about your attitude. “For the LORD does not see as man sees; for

man looks at the outward appearance, but the LORD looks at the

heart.” (1 Samuel 16:7)

3) Shut Up – Watch your tongue. Don’t gossip. Say nice things and

learn to listen. God gave us 2 ears and 1 mouth so He must have

meant for us to do twice as much listening as talking. “He who

guards his mouth preserves his life, But he who opens wide his lips

shall have destruction.” (Proverbs 13:3). “He who goes about as a

talebearer reveals secrets; Therefore do not associate with one who

flatters with his lips.” (Proverbs 20:19). “Listen to counsel and

receive instruction, That you may be wise in your latter days.”

(Proverbs 19:20).

4) Stand Up – Take a stand for what you believe. Resist evil. Do

good. “And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due

season we shall reap if we do not lose heart. Therefore, as we have

opportunity, let us do good to all, especially to those who are of the

household of faith.” (Galatians 6:9-10).

5) Look Up – Open your eyes to the Lord. After all, He is your only

Saviour. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

(Philippians 4:13).

6) Reach Up – Your Prayers. “Be anxious for nothing, but in

everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your

requests be made known to God.” (Philippians 4:6)

7) Lift Up – Others. Be available to help those in need – serving,

supporting and sharing. “Each of you should use whatever gift you

have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace

in its various forms.” (I Peter 4:10).

Grace and Peace,

Dennis