Wednesday Word

Good morning everyone and Happy New Year to each and every one
of you! On New Year’s Eve, while researching for your “Afternoon
Pick Me Up,” I came across these “7-Ups” to Encourage Yourself in the
Lord (Btw, the “Afternoon PMU” airs each weekday between 3:45 and
4pm). I mentioned them again on Monday and have since gotten a few
requests to send them to you, so I thought it would be a good idea to
share them here. I pray that these “7-Ups” will help, and perhaps even
convict you in this new year.
1) Wake Up – Begin the day with the Lord. “This is the day the
LORD has made; We will rejoice and be glad in it.” (Psalm
118:24)
2) Dress Up – The best way to dress up is to put on a smile. A smile
is an inexpensive way to improve your looks. It says something
about your attitude. “For the LORD does not see as man sees; for
man looks at the outward appearance, but the LORD looks at the
heart.” (1 Samuel 16:7)
3) Shut Up – Watch your tongue. Don’t gossip. Say nice things and
learn to listen. God gave us 2 ears and 1 mouth so He must have
meant for us to do twice as much listening as talking. “He who
guards his mouth preserves his life, But he who opens wide his lips
shall have destruction.” (Proverbs 13:3). “He who goes about as a
talebearer reveals secrets; Therefore do not associate with one who
flatters with his lips.” (Proverbs 20:19). “Listen to counsel and
receive instruction, That you may be wise in your latter days.”
(Proverbs 19:20).
4) Stand Up – Take a stand for what you believe. Resist evil. Do
good. “And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due
season we shall reap if we do not lose heart. Therefore, as we have
opportunity, let us do good to all, especially to those who are of the
household of faith.” (Galatians 6:9-10).
5) Look Up – Open your eyes to the Lord. After all, He is your only
Saviour. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
(Philippians 4:13).
6) Reach Up – Your Prayers. “Be anxious for nothing, but in
everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your
requests be made known to God.” (Philippians 4:6)
7) Lift Up – Others. Be available to help those in need – serving,
supporting and sharing. “Each of you should use whatever gift you
have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace
in its various forms.” (I Peter 4:10).
Grace and Peace,
Dennis
Wally Decker
MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
