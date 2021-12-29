Search
Wednesday Word

Wally Decker Dec 29, 2021

Don’t you love the way things smell right after a nice, Spring rain?  Everything just seems to be so fresh and clean.  I even remember, as a child, my Grandmother hanging the bedsheets outside on the “clothesline” to dry.  I couldn’t wait to get in the bed on those nights, as it just seemed to wrap its clean hug all around you.

In just a couple days we’ll be starting yet another New Year – 2022!  Wow, it seems like we were just dealing with Y2K not that long ago, yet here we are, 22 Years Later!  And yes, it IS another NEW Year.  Another chance to start with a clean slate, so to speak.

II Corinthians 5:17 says –

17) Therefore, if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.

 

The word – “New” – here is defined simply as – “Fresh.”  Just like those bedsheets we were talking about.  “Renewed” is another definition of “New.”  And THAT is EXACTLY what JESUS does for us when we are Born Again – HE makes us NEW – RENEWED – FRESH!  All the old is done and is behind us.

 

One translation literally says it’s as if we are a Brand-New Creature that Never Before Existed!

I like that!  And as we set ourselves to begin this Next New Year – I say we should daily remind ourselves Also of what Lamentations 3:23 says concerning GODS Mercy, and I’m speaking, of course, of the fact that HIS Mercy is NEWEvery Morning!

 

Wally Decker

