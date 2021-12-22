Wednesday Word

A Time For… The Most

Wonderful Time Of The Year

It was 1963, a year much like the present one, when violence and conflict threatened to tear our lives and nation apart. Yet, that fall, Andy Williams released his first Christmas album which included a new song, that would become a holiday classic, “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year.”

Interesting timing of that song despite U.S. military involvement in

Vietnam was escalating. In August, more than 200,000 people marched

on Washington, DC in support of civil rights and heard the Rev. Martin

Luther King Jr. deliver his “I Have a Dream” speech. Then on November 22,

the nation mourned as President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

Today, much like then, turmoil, fear and tension fill our streets and racism is prevalent everywhere.

Some years, more than others, we need Christmas

to be the most wonderful time of the year.

A time that is filled with family, friends, music, laughter and

candlelight services to remind us of why we are celebrating!

A time to reflect on how thankful we are for all God has

blessed us with and happy to help those who have less.

A time that can bring us together despite our many

differences through God’s peace, hope and joy.

Here’s wishing you and your family the most wonderful

time of the year this Christmas season and thanks

for your financial and prayer support of WBFJ.

“Truly He taught us to love one another,

His law is love and His gospel is peace”

(Lyric from O Holy Night)

Kurt