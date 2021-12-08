Wednesday Word

Celebrating the Advent Season

‘Come, thou long expected Jesus,

born to set thy people free;

from our fears and sins release us,

let us find our rest in thee.”

-Advent hymn from Charles Wesley

Growing up in the Methodist church, I fondly remember families getting up in front of our church along with their children (in fidget mode) nervously reading scripture and lighting candles inside that green wreath during the month of December. The kid in me always wondered if the candles burnt down low enough, would the greenery catch on fire?!

It wasn’t until recently that I researched the true meaning of celebrating Advent.

The Advent season is a four week period before Christmas that celebrates the coming of Jesus Christ, the Messiah. The origin of “advent” is from the Latin word adventus which simply translates “coming” or “arrival”. Not only did the early church celebrate the coming of Jesus Christ, his birth, but also celebrated the new life when someone accepts Jesus Christ as their Savior, and lastly, the anticipation of Jesus returning again – His second coming.

The Advent season is broken down into four themes…

Hope (or promise)

Preparation (waiting or prophecy)

Joy (peace)

Love (adoration)

…with a 5th candle to be lit on Christmas Day for Jesus

May the reading of scripture and lighting of candles during the Advent season help to keep our focus on Jesus

– his birth as well as His second coming – in an ever dark and divided world.

May His light of salvation unify our hearts and minds this Christmas (Advent) season!

“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him,

so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”

Romans 13:15 NIV

-Verne

