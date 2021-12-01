Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerDec 01, 2021Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

“For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

 

It was last Tuesday evening and I had just finished talking about Pineapple Casserole on the air (Who doesn’t talk about food 2 days before Thanksgiving?!). I’d made a comment about the “Little Man” asking “Gaga” (his grandmother) to make some for him.  Just then the studio phone rang.

A listener called to tell me her “Gaga” had passed away earlier this year from Co-vid and that she would have been 100 for this Thanksgiving.  She told me that the name “Gaga” had been in her family for 5 generations, but she’d never heard of anyone else using that name until I mentioned it on the air.  We both shed a tear or 2 before saying goodbye.

We all think of lost loved ones, especially during this time of year.  Though for fellow Christ Followers, there comes with it the Peace and Assurance of knowing our separation is only temporary because we will reunite in eternity. That was the case with this dear listener. Not so with the neighbors down the street who have a sign in their yard that reads “Thank you Science”, or the license plate on an SUV down the street that reads “God IS Dead.”

So, the Christmas season is now upon us, with all of its hustle, bustle, shopping, etc. Do we pause during this season to reflect, not only on the birth of the Jesus child but also on “the rest of the story,” as broadcaster Paul Harvey used to say?  It’s all right there in this one verse of scripture.  And will we share that story with someone this Christmas, perhaps even the folks down the street with the sign in their yard.  And if they will receive that little baby born in a stable as their Lord and Savior, they will have received the Best Christmas Gift FOREVER!

 

Grace and Peace,

Dennis

Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Supreme Court: Oral arguments in Mississippi abortion ban case

Verne HillDec 01, 2021

Moravian Star Lighting event

Verne HillDec 01, 2021

Daystar founder dies of Covid-complications

Verne HillDec 01, 2021

Community Events

Sep
13
Mon
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
DivorceCare @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Sep 13 @ 6:00 pm – Dec 6 @ 8:00 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336.962.1596
Nov
1
Mon
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry and at the front desk. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 5’s and 6’s are always needed! Baby Wipes Formula (Similac, Enfamil, and Gerber) Maternity Clothing- sizes L, XL, XXL Larger Baby clothes-[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Needs Donati...
Salvation Army (WS) Needs Donati...
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
The Salvation Army of Winston-Salem is in need of volunteers and toy donations for the holiday season! Help is needed with bell-ringing, angel tree program, toy shop & others! 336.245.2081 bob.campbell@uss.salvationarmy.org  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes