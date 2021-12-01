Wednesday Word

“For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

It was last Tuesday evening and I had just finished talking about Pineapple Casserole on the air (Who doesn’t talk about food 2 days before Thanksgiving?!). I’d made a comment about the “Little Man” asking “Gaga” (his grandmother) to make some for him. Just then the studio phone rang.

A listener called to tell me her “Gaga” had passed away earlier this year from Co-vid and that she would have been 100 for this Thanksgiving. She told me that the name “Gaga” had been in her family for 5 generations, but she’d never heard of anyone else using that name until I mentioned it on the air. We both shed a tear or 2 before saying goodbye.

We all think of lost loved ones, especially during this time of year. Though for fellow Christ Followers, there comes with it the Peace and Assurance of knowing our separation is only temporary because we will reunite in eternity. That was the case with this dear listener. Not so with the neighbors down the street who have a sign in their yard that reads “Thank you Science”, or the license plate on an SUV down the street that reads “God IS Dead.”

So, the Christmas season is now upon us, with all of its hustle, bustle, shopping, etc. Do we pause during this season to reflect, not only on the birth of the Jesus child but also on “the rest of the story,” as broadcaster Paul Harvey used to say? It’s all right there in this one verse of scripture. And will we share that story with someone this Christmas, perhaps even the folks down the street with the sign in their yard. And if they will receive that little baby born in a stable as their Lord and Savior, they will have received the Best Christmas Gift FOREVER!

Grace and Peace,

Dennis