Wednesday Word

It was a year ago today that my father-in-law entered the presence of His Savior. Over the past 365 days have come all of the “firsts” for my wife, her mother, siblings and our family. Each has brought its’ own opportunity to reflect on what was and embrace what is.

Over the course of the last year, I have attended too many funerals and stood beside more gravesides than preferred. It’s amazing how a reminder of our mortality serves to give us a greater appreciation for life itself and those that are a part of our lives. That same moment also provides a glimpse of eternity and all that awaits us.

I share this not to dampen your holiday, but to honor the relatives, co-workers, neighbors and church members who will be missed at the table this year. May God’s grace continue to be sufficient for each of us.

I’m not sure what your Thanksgiving will look like tomorrow. My guess is that it will look a little different from years past. In that, I am hoping that each of us will choose to thank the Lord for the blessings of life, eternal life and the moment in time that we are given. May we live each of these to His Glory.

I give thanks to you, O Lord my God, with my whole heart, and I will glorify your name forever. Psalm 86:12