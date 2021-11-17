Wednesday Word

This past weekend was such a blessing, as it is every year when my children and their spouses, the grandchildren, my father-in-law and my daughter-in-law’s mom and dad all go to the mountains and spend time together. We have been doing this for about 5 or 6 years and it never gets old. The house is on the side of the mountain with an awesome view across the way. God’s creation never ceases to amaze me with all his beauty and glory that is shown from sunrise to sunset!!! I am so thankful for my family, friends and all God has to share or give. I am not deserving of anything, but God always seems to send His love through ALL that he does. Thankfulness should be something that is in our prayers everyday, because if not for God, we would have nothing.

As Reba McEntire puts it: “I have a lot to be thankful for. I am healthy, happy, and I am loved.”

Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus… 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18

HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM OUR FAMILY TO YOURS!!!