Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Kurt MyersNov 10, 2021Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year!!

 

I like Christmas, I do, and most the festivities that come along with it during the holiday season. However, the older I’ve gotten, I like (or love) Thanksgiving much more! Here are some similarities and differences why…

 

Family gatherings make these two holidays similar. In fact the day before Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of the year, which reflects that families and friends are gathering more during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend than at any other time of the year.

 

It’s relatively a non-commercialized holiday and doesn’t require weeks of preparation and a huge investment. I have, however, seen inflatables in people’s yard for turkey day, but that’s about the extent of it. Also, Americans now spend nearly $7 billion per year on Halloween. Second only to Christmas.

 

Gift-giving is a must for most at Christmas which means factoring that into your budget, but for Thanksgiving the pressure of the “hustle and bustle” is not an issue at all and I like that.

 

45 million turkeys are sold for Thanksgiving, compared to almost half of that for Christmas. The meal’s important y’all…

 

Picking out that perfect Christmas tree. I have yet to meet anyone who decorates a tree with a Thanksgiving theme, and as of this writing, I have yet to see a Christmas tree lot, but probably will by this weekend.

 

Thankfulness is the theme and spirit of Thanksgiving. It’s a day dedicated for us to reflect on all the blessings in our lives and giving thanks with a grateful heart. It just seems that with less to prepare for and the pressure that comes with that, that mentality we are in a better state of mind to give thanks on Thanksgiving than Christmas.

 

Thanksgiving isn’t perfect, there are still too many families beyond reach of a decent meal on Thanksgiving. Something we could all strive towards getting better at. So this Thanksgiving, put down the fork, back away from the table and take a moment to give thanks for all of God’s blessings in your life because it’s the most wonderful time of the year!!

 

Enter his gates with thanksgiving, and his courts with praise! Give thanks to him; bless his name! – Psalm 100:4

 

Happy Thanksgiving!!
Kurt

 

 

Ps. I almost forgot about football games, naps and a four-day weekend!!

Kurt Myers

Kurt Myers

Mid-Day Host; Local Flavors Director; Public Service Coordinator at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.

MON-SAT 10A-1P
kurt@wbfj.fm
Kurt Myers

Latest posts by Kurt Myers (see all)

Kurt Myers

We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt. MON-SAT 10A-1P kurt@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Veterans Day happenings in the Triad

Verne HillNov 10, 2021

Wednesday News, November 10, 2021

Verne HillNov 10, 2021

S@5: Year End Tax Prep with Keith Hiatt

Verne HillNov 10, 2021

Community Events

Sep
6
Mon
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 6 @ 6:30 pm – Nov 29 @ 8:15 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video series and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. GriefShare is FREE, however, registration is recommended https://www.griefshare.org/groups/133398 336-788-7600 Childcare not available
Sep
13
Mon
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
DivorceCare @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Sep 13 @ 6:00 pm – Dec 6 @ 8:00 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336.962.1596
Nov
1
Mon
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry and at the front desk. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 5’s and 6’s are always needed! Baby Wipes Formula (Similac, Enfamil, and Gerber) Maternity Clothing- sizes L, XL, XXL Larger Baby clothes-[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes