Wednesday Word

It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year!!

I like Christmas, I do, and most the festivities that come along with it during the holiday season. However, the older I’ve gotten, I like (or love) Thanksgiving much more! Here are some similarities and differences why…

Family gatherings make these two holidays similar. In fact the day before Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of the year, which reflects that families and friends are gathering more during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend than at any other time of the year.

It’s relatively a non-commercialized holiday and doesn’t require weeks of preparation and a huge investment. I have, however, seen inflatables in people’s yard for turkey day, but that’s about the extent of it. Also, Americans now spend nearly $7 billion per year on Halloween. Second only to Christmas.

Gift-giving is a must for most at Christmas which means factoring that into your budget, but for Thanksgiving the pressure of the “hustle and bustle” is not an issue at all and I like that.

45 million turkeys are sold for Thanksgiving, compared to almost half of that for Christmas. The meal’s important y’all…

Picking out that perfect Christmas tree. I have yet to meet anyone who decorates a tree with a Thanksgiving theme, and as of this writing, I have yet to see a Christmas tree lot, but probably will by this weekend.

Thankfulness is the theme and spirit of Thanksgiving. It’s a day dedicated for us to reflect on all the blessings in our lives and giving thanks with a grateful heart. It just seems that with less to prepare for and the pressure that comes with that, that mentality we are in a better state of mind to give thanks on Thanksgiving than Christmas.

Thanksgiving isn’t perfect, there are still too many families beyond reach of a decent meal on Thanksgiving. Something we could all strive towards getting better at. So this Thanksgiving, put down the fork, back away from the table and take a moment to give thanks for all of God’s blessings in your life because it’s the most wonderful time of the year!!

Enter his gates with thanksgiving, and his courts with praise! Give thanks to him; bless his name! – Psalm 100:4

Happy Thanksgiving!!

Kurt

Ps. I almost forgot about football games, naps and a four-day weekend!!