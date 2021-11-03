Search
Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerNov 03, 2021Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Hello, WBFJ friends! Although I love helping out at WBFJ, I spend my weekdays performing a full-time job for a global corporation. Like many of you, my company has been greatly impacted by supply chain challenges. Getting the materials we need delivered on-time is a challenge that doesn’t seem to be improving any time soon. Thankfully, our heavenly Father is never impacted by a supply issue. We can always count on His mercy being new every morning. He offers infinite grace and His love for us is inexhaustible. Let us rejoice in knowing that, in Christ, there are no shortages. God will supply all our needs according to His riches in glory. Life’s disruptions don’t seem as challenging if you know who your true Provider is…

Wally Decker

