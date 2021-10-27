Wednesday Word

I have been thinking a lot lately about longevity. I guess partly because I am getting older and the other is because Ron and I have reached a milestone for us. Yesterday, Oct 26, we celebrated our 30th Wedding Anniversary!!!!!!

We took an early anniversary trip. We told everyone we were celebrating our 30th, a tad bit early!! Some days we wonder how in the world did we make it. Other days we wonder where the time has gone. It seems just like yesterday we were making the covenant commitment before God and our family and friends.

Everyone asked us what’s the secret?

The secret is Jesus! The secret is digging in your heels, refusing to listen to the voice of the adversary! The secret is realizing that when there is an issue, remember that you are not enemies, but wage war against the enemy that works to cause your marriage to fail. The secret is it is 100% to 100%, your entire being given to the other in serving one another! The secret is to treat one another with kindness, love, and respect, even when you don’t feel like it!! The secret is to be friends and lovers! The secret is holding hands, laughing with each other! The secret is having fun with each other. The secret is praying and worshipping together! The secret is Jesus. There is so much more I could say. I know you have your own secrets to being married. Please share them with us!!

Back to Thirty! I felt like I was supposed to look up the Biblical meaning for the number 30. This is what I found; Dedication to a Task or Calling – Being 3 x 10 this number denotes in a higher degree the perfection of divine order, as in marking the right moment in God’s Divine plan.

30 was the age that Joseph came to power in Egypt (Genesis 41:46)

30 was the age that men in Israel entered the military and serves in battle.

30 was the age Levites began priestly service.

30 was the age David became king (2 Samuel 5:4).

30 was the age John the Baptist began baptizing (based on the age of Jesus).

30 was the age Jesus began his earthly ministry (Luke 3:23).

Thirty is a great number for an age to start a ministry, and for Ron and I, years of marriage.

I like the sound of it – Dedication to a Task or Calling – Being 3 x 10 this number denotes in a higher degree the perfection of divine order, as in marking the right moment in God’s Divine plan.

Part of God’s Plan – another reason to keep that covenant commitment!

Anniversary Blessings to my one and only, Ron Hilton!!!!! I am thankful for God’s plan and purpose for our union!!! And thankful for the family we have been given with Aaron, Addy, and Aaron’s bride, Savannah along with sweet Sadie and Obi. We are blessed beyond measure!!!!

“Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken.” Ecclesiastes 4:12

BONNIE

